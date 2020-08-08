Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 46,043 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,043 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 1.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. 46,230,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,593,324. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

