Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 2.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rudd International Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 29,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 54,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $655,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,741 shares of company stock worth $17,691,455. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.12.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.55. The company had a trading volume of 731,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,421. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.00 and its 200 day moving average is $168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

