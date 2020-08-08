Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.9% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $69.35. 8,065,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,332,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

