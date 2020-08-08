Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $387,424,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 48.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,017,000 after buying an additional 1,275,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,525,000 after buying an additional 707,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $5,523,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,242,000 after acquiring an additional 326,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. TheStreet cut Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.76.

Shares of TRV traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.36. 2,062,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,603. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

