Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $14.65 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 3.9% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 637,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. 11,152,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,083,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $113.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,794 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,228. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.