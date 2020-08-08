Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $5.59 Million Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.04. The stock had a trading volume of 195,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,607. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $289.10.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total value of $205,823.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,924.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $12,516,618. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

