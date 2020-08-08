Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. AFLAC accounts for about 4.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of AFLAC worth $15,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 250.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.52. 2,962,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

