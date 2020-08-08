Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 2.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.79.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,467,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

