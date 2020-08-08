Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228,875 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.16% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $6,481,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 53.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 732,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,392,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 251,709 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 58.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 629,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 232,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 231,940 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 190,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,793. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

