Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 840 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Coherent makes up 1.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Coherent worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.97. 176,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,332. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.76. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total transaction of $68,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Longbow Research upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

