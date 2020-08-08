Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 9,604 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 63,255,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,142,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $220.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

