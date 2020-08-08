Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APAM. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APAM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of APAM stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.47. 405,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.54% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 91.39%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

