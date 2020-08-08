Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $168.78

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $168.78 and traded as low as $123.90. Greencore Group shares last traded at $125.50, with a volume of 948,614 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 145 ($1.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 176.67 ($2.17).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $586.69 million and a PE ratio of 9.13.

In other news, insider Emma Hynes purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($23,258.68). Also, insider Paul Joseph Drechsler purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £50,690 ($62,380.01).

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

