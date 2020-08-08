GreenMed (GRMD) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar. One GreenMed token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.78 or 0.04978153 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029693 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014085 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

