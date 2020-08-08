Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.59

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $29.21 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00005068 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq, BitForex, KuCoin and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 49,167,000 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, KuCoin, LBank, Bisq, TradeOgre, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

