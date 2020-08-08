Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,966.45% and a negative return on equity of 85.46%.

Gritstone Oncology stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.68. 971,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,881. The company has a market cap of $134.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Gritstone Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gritstone Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

