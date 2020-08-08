Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.07. 95,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.36. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,708,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

