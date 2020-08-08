Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.87

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as low as $3.29. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 32,045 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBOOF. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

