Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $85.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,320. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 199,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $18,331,507.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,981,195 shares in the company, valued at $273,315,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $519,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $871,712.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,255,801 shares of company stock valued at $771,864,640. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

