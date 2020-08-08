Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of GHSI opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. Guardion Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.