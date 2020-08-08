Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $5.05 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Gulden has a market cap of $5.05 million and $8,733.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00492804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000991 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 518,454,667 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

