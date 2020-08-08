GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.62 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00004533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $34.62 million and $1.94 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000442 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002429 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001502 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002115 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

