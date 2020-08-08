Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 8,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $5,108,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

