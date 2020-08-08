Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,760,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 46,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.55. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 62.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Halliburton by 33.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Halliburton by 13.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,184,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 136,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $433,760,000 after buying an additional 1,377,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

