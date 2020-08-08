Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,135.83 ($26.28).

HLMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,460 ($17.97) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($28.06) price objective (up from GBX 2,080 ($25.60)) on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,030 ($24.98) to GBX 2,140 ($26.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halma from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,360 ($29.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($26.91), for a total transaction of £467,318.16 ($575,090.03).

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 2,250 ($27.69) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion and a PE ratio of 46.30. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,377 ($29.25). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,264.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.96 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

