Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.47, 1,777 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays cut Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group cut Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.