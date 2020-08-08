Handshake Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $39.17 million and $1.00 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,676.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.78 or 0.03346624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.42 or 0.02607065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00495927 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00807715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00811401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00058960 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 300,311,731 coins. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS.

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.