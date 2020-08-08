Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $4.93 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.0% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,029. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.63 and its 200-day moving average is $276.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

