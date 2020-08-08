Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 35,525 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,525 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 15.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned about 0.59% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $15,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLRN. DeGreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 304,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 133,392 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,264,000.

FLRN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,110. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.

