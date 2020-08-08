Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 5,930 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 5.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 150,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of BIP traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. 362,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,395. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -535.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

