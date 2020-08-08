Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 740 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises about 4.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.23. 2,704,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,277. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.74. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

