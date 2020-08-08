Hardwoods Distribution (HDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Hardwoods Distribution to post earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.25 million.

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$17.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.28. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$7.40 and a 52-week high of C$19.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HDI shares. Cormark upgraded Hardwoods Distribution from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$11.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

