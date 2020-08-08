Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 571.20%.

Shares of HARP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 176,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,137. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HARP shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 12,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $270,112.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,586 shares of company stock valued at $468,663. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

