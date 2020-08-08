Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVT) were up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 429,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 341,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.63 million during the quarter.

About Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cultivation, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The company cultivates and distributes cannabis; and processes, manufactures, and distributes cannabis-based food supplement products in Europe.

