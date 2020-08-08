Haven Protocol Trading Up 37.3% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00014765 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $22.83 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,723.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.60 or 0.03323264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.65 or 0.02581542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00491773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00807037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.47 or 0.00797308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00058555 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,186,728 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

