Head to Head Analysis: QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) & CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAPITA GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuoteMedia and CAPITA GRP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $11.79 million N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A CAPITA GRP/ADR $4.70 billion 0.18 -$81.98 million $0.67 3.10

QuoteMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CAPITA GRP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and CAPITA GRP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia 2.77% -33.00% 7.36% CAPITA GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for QuoteMedia and CAPITA GRP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 CAPITA GRP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

QuoteMedia presently has a consensus target price of $0.18, suggesting a potential upside of 50.00%. Given QuoteMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than CAPITA GRP/ADR.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats CAPITA GRP/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About CAPITA GRP/ADR

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services. Capita plc provides its services to banking and financial services, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecoms and media, transport, utilities, central and local government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, and science sectors. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Northern Europe, the United States, India, South Africa, and Dubai. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

