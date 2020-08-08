Head-To-Head Comparison: Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) & Checkpoint Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CKPT)

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.16 -$8.28 million ($4.16) -0.30 Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.71 million 74.06 -$24.71 million ($0.70) -3.29

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Checkpoint Therapeutics. Checkpoint Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Checkpoint Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Innovus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.50%. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Innovus Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovus Pharmaceuticals -35.85% -1,611.96% -77.85% Checkpoint Therapeutics -1,664.75% -159.37% -102.52%

Summary

Innovus Pharmaceuticals beats Checkpoint Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers. It also develops CK-103, a small molecule inhibitor of BET bromodomains; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody for oncology indications. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the anti-PD-L1 antibodies anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

