Head to Head Review: Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) vs. Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Get Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit alerts:

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit pays out 159.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and Sculptor Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit 0 0 0 0 N/A Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.29%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit.

Volatility & Risk

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit 17.16% 19.02% 3.80% Sculptor Capital Management -2.52% 59.36% 8.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and Sculptor Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit $1.39 billion 5.93 $223.42 million $2.63 19.59 Sculptor Capital Management $597.35 million 1.28 $7.05 million $3.11 4.47

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was incorporated on May 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.