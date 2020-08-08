Head-To-Head Review: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) & UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Webster Financial and UBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 5 3 1 2.56 UBS Group 0 7 7 0 2.50

Webster Financial presently has a consensus price target of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.83%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than UBS Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Webster Financial and UBS Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.44 billion 1.77 $382.72 million $4.07 6.95 UBS Group $28.31 billion 1.58 $4.30 billion $1.14 10.69

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBS Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 20.01% 9.30% 0.90% UBS Group 15.29% 8.12% 0.45%

Summary

Webster Financial beats UBS Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients with deposit and loan products; and asset management, financial planning, and trust services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also provides telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 157 banking centers and 316 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients. This segment provides corporate and banking, lending, wealth planning, investment, asset protection, and philanthropy services, as well as family office services. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients. The Asset Management division offers investment products and services comprising equities, fixed income products, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, and asset allocation and currency investment strategies; customized multi-asset, advisory, and fiduciary services; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and fund corporate governance and white-labeling services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions; and market lending services for global wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

