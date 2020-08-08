Head to Head Survey: China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) and Lear (OTCMKTS:LEA)

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) and Lear (NYSE:LEA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lear has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Lear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -4.13% -4.12% -2.80% Lear 0.75% 5.95% 2.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Zenix Auto International and Lear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A Lear 1 10 8 0 2.37

Lear has a consensus target price of $112.47, suggesting a potential upside of 0.01%. Given Lear’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lear is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Lear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $358.13 million 0.04 -$15.06 million N/A N/A Lear $19.81 billion 0.34 $753.60 million $13.99 8.04

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Lear shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.2% of China Zenix Auto International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lear beats China Zenix Auto International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems that route electrical signals and manage electrical power within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segment's products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, smart junction boxes, gateway and wireless control modules, lighting control modules, and audio domain controllers and amplifiers. It also provides electrification products comprising charging systems that include onboard charging modules, cord set charging equipment, and wireless charging systems; battery electronics, which comprise battery disconnect units, cell monitoring supervisory systems, and integrated total battery control modules; and other power management modules, including converter and inverter systems. In addition, this segment offers cybersecurity software; EXO advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; roadside modules that communicate real-time traffic information; and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity, as well as Connexus connectivity products. Further, it provides wireless systems, such as passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/function remote keyless entry systems. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

