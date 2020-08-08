Head-To-Head Survey: Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Nexeon Medsystems has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A Semler Scientific 42.42% 67.61% 51.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon Medsystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nexeon Medsystems and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeon Medsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00

Semler Scientific has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.02%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Nexeon Medsystems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and Semler Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeon Medsystems $3.30 million 0.02 -$2.17 million N/A N/A Semler Scientific $32.77 million 10.26 $15.08 million $1.88 27.26

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Nexeon Medsystems.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Nexeon Medsystems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexeon Medsystems Company Profile

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

