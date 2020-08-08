Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $29.28. 747,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,966. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.