Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 11,640,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 775,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 358,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,022 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 253,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,965,000.

HCSG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. 482,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,825. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

