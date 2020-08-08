Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HTA stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,283. Healthcare Trust Of America has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.64 and a beta of 0.59.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CFO Robert A. Milligan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

