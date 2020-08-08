Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,277 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Healthpeak Properties worth $19,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,944,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,832,000 after buying an additional 8,863,028 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $88,484,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 101.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,779,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,709,000 after buying an additional 2,404,800 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 177.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,987,000 after buying an additional 2,090,706 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,554,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,447,000 after buying an additional 1,554,977 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 64,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

