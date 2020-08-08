Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.06

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.06 and traded as low as $67.04. Heartland Banccorp shares last traded at $67.04, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heartland Banccorp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Banccorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $132.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $70.06.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Banccorp will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

