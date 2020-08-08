Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $223.86 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and OKEx. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $223.86 million and $13.07 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00106841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.55 or 0.01983678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00194604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000894 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,035,438,695 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

