HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $562.34 million and $1.18 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00016606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007068 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005051 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000729 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000761 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00038464 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

