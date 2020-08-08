Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.22% of Helen of Troy worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HELE traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.28. 352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $209.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.14.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total value of $411,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,200,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,555 shares in the company, valued at $25,848,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $2,541,577. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

