Helix (HLIX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helix has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Helix has a market capitalization of $221,488.54 and approximately $24.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00478386 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00015451 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00017043 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003403 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001273 BTC.

About Helix

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 28,055,383 coins and its circulating supply is 27,918,793 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com.

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

